D&S Security, Inc. Installs Advanced Security and Burglar Alarm Systems in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2022 --D&S Security, Inc. has been installing and monitoring state-of-the-art security systems in homes throughout California and neighboring states since 1987. They are among the leading providers of cutting-edge surveillance cameras in Los Angeles and Long Beach, CA. As security technology evolved over the years, so did the solutions and products offered by this company. D&S Security, Inc. embraces innovations that improve the quality of the security solutions they provide to discerning clients and stay up-to-date on the industry's latest and most incredible offerings.



Home security has come a long way from simple audio alarms implemented generations ago. Modern-day home security technologies include video-recorded surveillance, off-site intruder notifications to the smartphone, and so on. Smartphone apps and remote control systems often work together to provide detailed information in case an alarm-triggering event occurs at home. Homeowners would know precisely when the event occurred, what the event was, where the event occurred, and so on. Specific security systems even provide a photo and real-time streaming video of the area that triggered the alarm so that the homeowners can determine whether or not to call the authorities. These systems can be programmed in several ways, depending on the needs of diverse homeowners.



Experienced thieves often look for the right opportunities to strike. They observe activity on a property and try to strike when nobody is home. D&S Security, Inc. offers remote control and alarm system that can be managed via smartphone. Through it, homeowners would instantly get alerted even if they are away from home when intruders try to enter the property. D&S Security, Inc. is a widely trusted provider of burglar alarm systems in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California.



D&S Security, Inc. installs high-end security and alarm systems at homes and businesses across Anaheim, Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Torrance, and nearby areas.