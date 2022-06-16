D&S Security, Inc Offers Cutting-Edge Access Control Systems in Los Angeles and Alhambra, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2022 --D&S Security, Inc. is a well-established provider of security and fire alarm systems in Pasadena and Glendale, California. For companies planning to upgrade the security on their premises or move away from a key entry system, implementing an access control system can be a great choice. These systems are known for their simple management and provide flexibility to allow access to the right people for certain sections of a commercial building. Access control systems can restrict gate access, access to a room, a specific area, or even an entire building. One needs to present their credentials to access an area. These credentials can be a keycard, a fob, biometrics, and more. Access control systems make it less likely that an unwanted visitor will enter a facility. As a door will require credentials before it unlocks under this system, one can be assured that everyone within the company building or a particular room within it is authorized to be there.



Installation of an access control system through a prominent company like D&S Security, Inc. also enables businesses to eradicate the ongoing expenses of hiring a full-time staff solely dedicated to access management and employee surveillance. They are among the most widely trusted providers of access control systems in Los Angeles and Alhambra, California. D&S Security, Inc. technicians can customize and install access control systems that transform any space into a tightly controlled and restricted area. Starting from manufacturing plants to airports and medical facilities to financial institutions, this company offers functional control systems that would meet the current security needs of diverse types of properties while also providing enough flexibility for future expansion. Hence, their offerings do not become obsolete with the changes in the needs of their clients. The access control systems offered by D&S Security, Inc. can monitor and record who entered, their time of entry, and departure time.



To contact D&S Security, one can give call 323-224-6700.



About D&S Security

D&S Security offers a range of security and fire safety services to the people of Anaheim, Torrance, Burbank, Los Angeles, Long Beach, California, and their nearby areas.