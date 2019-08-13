D&S Security Offers High-Tech Equipment for Home Security in Los Angeles and Pasadena California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2019 --D&S Security is one of leading California based security companies. This company has over the years emerged as a popular destination to seek out security solutions for both residential and commercial properties. The D&S Security is especially famed for offering advanced and high-tech home security systems, access control systems, CCTV cameras, and alarm systems in Alhambra and Anaheim California. Their products are also top-rated in the regions of Torrance, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Torrance, as well as Burbank. The services and products of this company are designed primarily to reduce the various security risks faced by their discerning clients, subsequently enabling them to lead an anxiety-free life.



The professionals working at the D&S Security are incredibly well-qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable. These professionals typically provide great emphasis on seamlessly integrating customized security solutions with any residential or commercial property. To their various local, residential clients, this company offers best in class equipment for home security in Los Angeles and Pasadena California. D&S Security is highly famed for delivering excellent customized security solutions to their discerning clients that systematically address their various risks and concerns. D&S Security is famed for being an ideal destination to seek out solutions for any security concerns.



D&S Security has been involved in the security industry for more than three decades, and subsequently has a good understanding of the techniques and methods to be used to meet the various needs of their clients. This company provides each of its clients with the highest quality of products, which includes an extensive range of cutting-edge software and technologies. Installation of fire and life security systems, UL central station monitoring, as well as water flow monitoring systems, are some of the most prominent services offered by this company.



Give D&S Security a call at 800-521-1958 or 323-224-6700.



About D&S Security

D&S Security is a reputed California based firm that provides their clients with an extensive range of security solutions.