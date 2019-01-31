D&S Security Offers Highly Efficient Services for Home Security Systems in Long Beach and Anaheim California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --D&S Security is a premier security company based in California. It is renowned for offering high-quality security systems for residential and commercial properties in the region. Items sold by D&S Security comprise of CCTV cameras, burglar alarms, home security systems, access control systems, as well as video surveillance equipment. D&S Security majorly serves the people of Long Beach, Torrance, Burbank, Anaheim, as well other regions of California. Supplying hi-tech surveillance camera in Anaheim and Los Angeles California, this company aids at minimizing the security risks of their clients by providing them with the best in call and the most advanced equipment available.



The highly experienced and well-qualified staff employed by D&S Security essentially focus on seamlessly integrating customized security system within the premises of any residential or commercial property. For their discerning residential clients, this company offers best available home security systems in Long Beach and Anaheim California. D&S Security tends to deliver customized security solutions that address the distinct risks and concerns faced by their every client. They are genuinely known to offer n one-stop solution for all the security needs that people might have.



D&S Security has more than three decades of experience in the security industry. This company ideally strives to gain a better understanding of the specific safety concerns and security goals of each of their clients. They even offer security solutions tailored to the particular needs of each client. D&S Security makes use of the highest quality products, as well as the most advanced variants of software and technologies to make the workplace or home of each of their clients as safe as possible. Some of the specialized services offered by this company include water flow monitoring systems, UL Central Station Monitoring, as well as the installation of fire and life security systems.



Give D&S Security a call at 800-521-1958 or 323-224-6700.



About D&S Security

D&S Security is a leading California based security firm offering surveillance cameras and home security systems in Long Beach and Anaheim California.