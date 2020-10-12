D&S Security Offers Impeccable Installation Services for Security Systems in Pasadena and Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --D&S Security is a company based in Southern California. This firm was established in 1987 and has been delivering quality security solutions to the local communities for several decades now. D&S Security is especially renowned for providing installation services for home security systems in Los Angeles and Pasadena, California. They provide comprehensive security services to their discerning clients, right from the initial analysis stage to final installation and ongoing monitoring.



Being a well-established company, D&S Security has always managed to be at the forefront of advanced security technologies, while ensuring that their clients have the protection they need to keep their establishment secure. Technological advancements taken place over the years have enhanced options for security protection exponentially. D&S Security aims at delivering diverse high-end security systems in Pasadena and Los Angeles, California, which are equipped with various cutting-edge, modern technologies.



Southern California is a beautiful place to live in. Along with its popularity as a residential destination, the crime rates prevalent in the region have also increased substantially. People must invest in premium security solutions through reliable companies like D&S Security here. This company sells and installs a variety of advanced security systems meant for commercial establishments, including access control systems that offer comprehensive protection. One can also acquire proximity card readers for business through them, which are relatively easy to carry and can be color-coded. D&S Security even offers options for numeric keypad solutions and high-end biometric access control systems.



The security requirements of diverse establishments differ from one another, depending on its size, location, and other factors. D&S Security always strives to provide personal attention to each of their clients' security requirements and offers them tailored solutions that can impeccably fit their needs.



To contact D&S Security, one can give a call at 800-521-1958 or 323-224-6700.



About D&S Security

D&S Security was established in 1987. It caters to the people of Montebello, Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, and their nearby areas.