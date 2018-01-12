D&S Security Offers Peace of Mind by Installing Surveillance Camera in Long Beach and Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2018 --Video surveillance camera is an indispensable tool for security purposes. It records everything that occurs in the business all day round. If the area is not safe to stay back and view, this video camera can be used to record all the activities accurately. And then one can observe it from a more reliable distance. It is also pretty useful for safety purpose. Having it placed in the significant stuff storage or sensitive area, one can view any doubtful act, and this video is a great substantiation in illicit matters. It is also often used in several retail stores to catch the shoplifters and help them act against the act.



D&S Security comes up with a range of safety solutions that provide peace of mind. The company has earned a reputation for its integrity and honesty in delivering quality surveillance camera systems in Long Beach and Los Angeles. From careful analysis to final installation, they take great care of every single activity. The experts are adept at performing system checks and visual monitoring with uncompromising accuracy, adding a level of convenience and multiplied safety that was beyond imagination even two decades ago.



Their technicians can customize and install any security system, both wired and wireless, that successfully deter many criminal acts. The methods can also be used for litigation defense and criminal prosecution, for they carefully record events and activities no matter where they are placed in. It allows the owners to keep eyes on the perimeter of their facility in real-time. If employee theft is a concern, the installation of CCTV systems is a proven deterrent. This is where D&S Security stands apart from the rest as they can successfully integrate both CCTV and Access Control systems so that one can observe entries and activities in the access-controlled area.



For more information on video surveillance in Los Angeles and Anaheim, California, kindly visit http://www.dandssecurity.net/.



About D&S Security

Since 1987, D&S Security has been the go-to company for businesses and homeowners throughout greater Southern California that insist on quality, value, honesty and integrity in security systems and services.