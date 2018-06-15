D&S Security Offers Premium Quality Security Camera System in Long Beach and Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2018 --D&S Security is known for offering the best safety and security solutions for homes for more than three decades now. The company has been founded in the year 1987, and since then it has been offering top quality products and solutions to customers so that they can get maximum advantage.



The company has been the one-stop solution for businesses and homeowners all through greater Southern California that insists on value, quality, integrity, and honesty in security systems and services. Even though headquartered in Southern California the reach of the company in the recent times has expanded all through the United States, and it is known for delivering total security solutions that offer complete peace of mind. Starting from careful analysis to final installation and constant monitoring, D&S Security does almost everything when it comes to safety and security.



D&S Security offers many security camera systems in Long Beach and Los Angeles that when installed within the home and office can benefit both the residents as well as the employees. Apart from offering security camera systems, the company also provides other services such as Closed Circuit Television Systems, UL Central Station Monitoring, Intercom Systems, Fire/Life Safety Systems, Access Control Systems, Burglar Alarm Systems and Water flow Monitoring Systems.



To know more about home security in Burbank and Long Beach that the company offers, one can call the professionals at D&S Security on 323-224-6700 or the toll-free number 800-521-1958. The customer care representatives within the company are always available round the clock to attend to the customers.



