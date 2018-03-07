D&S Security Offers Protection to Clients 24X7 via Quality CCTV Systems in Los Angeles and Torrance

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --Merely posing a guard outside the entry point or a team to patrol the area after sundown is not quite enough. A number of commercial property owners along with business establishments have found it out the hard way. No wonder, the demand for installing CCTV systems in Los Angeles and Torrance is high at the moment with almost every person determined to safeguard its property and valuables.



Unfortunately, surveillance needs to be total without breaching the privacy of individuals. It is difficult but not entirely impossible when one has D&S Security to turn to. The company employs technicians who have the right skills along with experience to install security systems within specified and restricted areas flawlessly.



Each client comes to D&S Security with their set of requirements, and the company is not averse to meet all sorts of challenges when it concerns security measures. CCTV surveillance is thus controlled and customized by the requirements that will not put the facility or commercial property owner in jeopardy resulting in legal actions against them.



The CCTV systems installed by D&S Security not only deter criminal activity and chances of break-ins but will also keep a close eye on the personnel working inside. Any incident of theft or illegal activity is detected immediately in a clandestine manner so that the offender is not alerted unnecessarily. Taking legal action, therefore, becomes easy while the business owner gets the opportunity of safeguarding the property and business interests without having to recruit a security team or have an entire department devoted to safety & security.



Call 800-521-1958 for an estimate on their fire alarm system in Los Angeles and Torrance.



About D&S Security

D&S Security has remained dedicated to its responsibility of providing security to its customers for over 30 years. It makes use of the latest technologies and installs the most advanced products and systems in order to reduce business losses and eliminate all kinds of security threats. It is adept at providing unique, customized security solutions as well.