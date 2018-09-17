D&S Security Offers Top Quality Security Systems in Burbank and Los Angeles California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --D&S Security is famous for providing the best safety and security solutions for the homes for over three decades now. Since its inception in the year 1987, the company has been providing the top quality solutions and products to the customers so that they can get the maximum benefit.



D&S Security has been the preferred choice for homeowners and businesses all through greater Southern California that insists on quality, value, sincerity, and truthfulness in security systems and services. Although the main headquarter of the company is located in Southern California the company of late has expanded all through the United States, and it is recognized for delivering total security solutions that provide complete peace of mind. Beginning from attentive analysis to concluding installation and continuous monitoring, D&S Security does approximately all when it comes to safety and security.



D&S Security offers numerous security systems in Burbank and Los Angeles California that when installing within the home as well as the office can give an advantage to both the residents in addition to the employees and visitors. Apart from providing security camera systems, the company also offers other services such as UL Central Station Monitoring, Closed Circuit Television Systems, Fire/Life Safety Systems, Intercom Systems, Access Control Systems, Water flow Monitoring Systems and Burglar Alarm Systems. All these help in improving the safety of the place.



To know more about surveillance camera in Long Beach and Los Angeles California that the company provides, one can call the professionals at D&S Security on 323-224-6700. The company can also be reached on the toll-free number which is 800-521-1958. The customer care representatives working within the company are always available round the clock to attend the customers. Thus, one may get in touch with the company at any given point of time to get solutions.



About D&S Security

