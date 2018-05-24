D&S Security Offers World-Class Surveillance Cameras in Burbank and Long Beach California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2018 --A California based security firm, D&S Security provides clients with many customized security solutions that can address their particular safety concerns and security risks. They sell multiple products and services related to home and corporate security and employ talented, dedicated and experienced security professionals who can understand, operate and install the latest technologies in the security industry. They also offer the best home security systems in Long Beach and Burbank California. They provide products and services needed for residential as well as commercial security. Some of their products include CCTV cameras, access control systems, home security systems, burglar alarms, and video surveillance equipment, all of which play a crucial role in enhancing the safety of any building or property.



D&S Security also offers the best in class surveillance cameras in Burbank and Long Beach California, thus helping in the prevention of theft, robbery and other such crimes. The goal of the company is to deliver customized security solutions to clients that address their specific security risks and concerns. This has made D&S Security a one-stop solution for all the security requirements that a business or an individual might have.



The company not only sells but also installs and maintains the security systems that clients have purchased. It employs well trained, reliable and experienced personnel to carry out these essential tasks. Amazingly sophisticated video surveillance technology – that goes beyond real-time, on-site monitoring – is also offered by the company so that clients can have a record of events that can be used for future investigations. Such archived video footage can also be useful for future litigations and insurance claims.



Clients can call 800-521-1958 or 323-224-6700 to contact the customer service executives of D&S Security. They can also browse through the website of the company to gain more information about the services and products on offer.



About D&S Security

D&S Security is a reputed and established security company based in California. It offers world class security systems and surveillance technologies to residential and commercial clients.