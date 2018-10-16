D&S Security Provides Assured Home Security in Burbank and Los Angeles California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --When talking about security systems for homes, D&S Security is possibly the best option available. The company has been offering an ultra-modern defense to homes since 1987. With over three decades of experience in the field, the company is undoubtedly one of the most dependable and reliable company. With the evolution of the technology, D&S Security has guaranteed that all his solutions and products advance from time to time. The company has utilized the contemporary methods and techniques in its solutions so that customers can get maximum advantage.



D&S Security specializes in providing home security systems in Burbank and Los Angeles California that can be fitted in the home to ward off robbers, thieves, and any intruders away. Besides providing burglar alarm solutions for the house, the company also offer resolutions to the commercial sectors too. Apart from burglar alarm solutions, D&S Security also provides other services, for instance, UL central station monitoring, closed circuit television systems, water flow monitoring systems, intercom systems, life/fire safety systems, access control systems, etc. All these solutions are made using the sophisticated techniques and methods so one can expect to get the world-class services.



The company knows that the requirements of the homeowners in addition to the business owners may vary, and therefore they provide customized solutions to the customers. The most interesting thing about D&S Security is that the company offers these highly developed security solutions at the most lucrative price rate. Apart from all these, the company is known for providing the best customer care services to the client.



As a result, all those who are interested in getting home security in Burbank and Los Angeles California installed or in search of the highly developed security system can call the professionals of D&S Security at 323-224-6700. The company can also be reached on the toll-free number 800-521-1958, and the professionals here are available 24*7.



About D&S Security

D&S Security provides the top quality security systems solutions for the residents around Torrance, Long Beach, Anaheim, Burbank, and Los Angeles in addition to the nearby areas.