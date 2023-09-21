D&S Technologies Specializes in Avaya Phone Systems in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin

Hales Corners, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2023 --The advancement of business phone systems has streamlined the communication process for companies in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin. Avaya phone systems, known for their reliability and cutting-edge features, have become the go-to choice for businesses in these areas. With Avaya's state-of-the-art technology, companies can enjoy seamless connectivity, enhanced call quality, and advanced collaboration tools, allowing them to stay connected with clients and colleagues more efficiently than ever before.



D&S Technologies has maintained and installed Avaya phone systems in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin. In addition to their expertise in servicing most manufacturer's systems, they specialize in PBX systems that contribute to improved productivity and cost savings for businesses. Along with Partner ACs, the Merlin series, and the IP Office, AT&T, Lucent, and Avaya specially designed their PBX systems. Other areas of expertise include voice and data cabling installation, network infrastructure design and implementation.



With a team of highly skilled technicians, D&S Technologies ensures seamless integration of phone systems with existing networks, providing businesses with reliable communication solutions. They also offer ongoing support and maintenance services to ensure optimal system performance and minimize client downtime.



They utilize the business-friendly Avaya phone systems and ensure flexibility for all business needs. These phone systems are designed for next-generation intelligent communication, offering advanced features such as voicemail-to-email transcription, call recording, and mobile integration. D&S Technologies understands the importance of staying connected in today's fast-paced business world. It strives to provide its clients with cutting-edge phone systems that enhance productivity and streamline communication processes.



The scalable solutions can meet the needs of small businesses, home offices, and large enterprises with sophisticated communication requirements. D&S Technologies' phone systems are designed to grow with businesses, allowing for easy expansion and integrating additional features as needed. With their reliable and secure infrastructure, clients can trust that their communication needs will be met efficiently and effectively, no matter the size or complexity of their organization.



For more information on phone systems for small businesses in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin, visit https://www.dstech1.com/.



Call 262-789-1111 for more details.



About D&S Technologies

D&S Technologies provides Managed Solutions, IP Office, Unified Communications, Cloud Based Phones, VoIP Services, Video Conferencing Systems, Contact Centers, and more in Milwaukee, Hales Corners, Brookfield, West Allis, Waukesha, WI, and the surrounding areas of Southeast Wisconsin.