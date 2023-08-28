D&S Technologies Specializes in Cloud Hosted PBX in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin

Hales Corners, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2023 --Cloud Hosting is causing quite a stir in the IT industry. Seen as a cost-effective solution, it's improving infrastructure and operations management across the board. In times of economic crunch, where IT budgets worldwide are seemingly shrinking daily, these hosting services appear to be a smarter, cost-effective option.



The pressure is on for companies. Competition is on the rise, and to thrive, delivering impressive results in business and technology is a must. This has companies thinking twice before investing a dime into infrastructure and management.



Services like cloud hosted PBX in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin aren't just keeping up with the trend; they're revolutionizing it. Their top-notch services are changing the game and doing so with low prices. A recent survey predicts that cloud hosting of services and applications will soon dominate the IT world.



The company offers unparalleled benefits that are hard to come by elsewhere. Always stay connected. Plus, with these services, one can channel more energy into simply focusing on the business.



Since 1998, D&S Technologies has been a reliable neighbor based in southern Wisconsin, helping clients handle all things related to business phone systems.



They're all about ensuring clients have the best! They offer top-notch cloud-based PBX services and SIP Trunking, and for those who prefer something closer to home, they got clients covered with on-premise Avaya IP Office systems.



The company is a specialist in PBX systems made by AT&T, Lucent, and Avaya. This includes the Partner ACS, Merlin series, and the IP Office.

Clients also need to remember their knack for installing voice and data cabling!



They're also proud to be trusted partners for many national contractors. For those looking for the best service and systems, look no further! D&S Technologies is just a call away.



For more information on phone systems for small businesses in Brookfield and Hales Corners, Wisconsin, visit https://www.dstech1.com/.



Call 262-789-1111 for details.



About D&S Technologies

D&S Technologies provides Managed Solutions, IP Office, Unified Communications, Cloud Based Phones, VoIP Services, Video Conferencing Systems, Contact Centers, and more in Milwaukee, Hales Corners, Brookfield, West Allis, Waukesha, WI, and the surrounding areas of Southeast Wisconsin.