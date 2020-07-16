Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2020 --DSG Benefits Group, the benefits advisory firm bringing transparency and accountability to the health insurance ecosystem, was named to Dallas Business Journal's 2020 Book of Lists.



This honor showcases DSG's commitment to building and managing sustainable employee benefits programs for employers. President David Goldfarb explains, "We started DSG to break the mold in employee benefits; we want to create programs for employers that help contain costs and improve outcomes. Taking an approach like that requires deep knowledge and creativity in designing each plan individually, establishing it on the company strategy and goals. It also requires employers to shift their thinking about health insurance plans."



DSG Benefits Group is making a statement in the Dallas market with its 2020 entrance on the Book of Lists at #7 for North Texas Insurance Brokerages. The company's approach to benefits and cost containment allows employers to find a new, more stable health insurance benefit, improving their ability to attract and retain employees. The message is resonating in growing numbers with employers who are open to exploring new ideas.



"Most important," says Goldfarb, "is that these employers can finally put an end to shifting costs year-after-year simply as a Band-Aid approach to offering employee benefits at a somewhat affordable rate. Word is getting around that we offer something distinctively different."



About DSG Benefits Group

DSG Benefits Group is a Texas-based benefits consulting firm actively changing the way employers view their employee benefits. With a focus on education and customized plan designs, they're bringing a new approach that empowers employers and enables them to offer both sustainable health benefits and improved outcomes to their employees.



The healthcare market is changing quickly, and DSG provides an inclusive approach to employee benefits and HR management that instills clients with confidence. From a deep knowledge base and dedication to the mission, DSG ensures its clients are leading with strategy and compliance and minimizing their risk.



For more information about DSG Benefits Group, please contact David Goldfarb at DGoldfarb@dsgbenefits.com or (972) 842-9490.



