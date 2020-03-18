DSJ Global Are Capitalising on Sweeping Transformations to Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs on an International Scale

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2020 --Logistics and supply chain is a crucial business driver today for any organisation. The impact that the right people can have when it comes to handling the process is huge. However, it takes time, experience and resources to team build well and this is something that many businesses today simply do not have. DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for the end-to-end supply chain process, helping enterprises to find the people that they need to thrive – and giving candidates the opportunity to define a new and exciting career.



DSJ Global is part of an international network that covers 60+ countries. In the US alone the firm has extensive reach, including working with individuals and organisations in most major cities, such as Boston and New York, Dallas, San Francisco and Chicago. DSJ Global is the preferred recruitment partner for many world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group and has nurtured an extensive network of candidates as well as relationships with key engineers, managers, directors and buyers.



The market for logistics and supply chain jobs is strong in the US and there are a range of different roles available with a variety of organisations, from boutique firms to high profile global names and Fortune 500 companies. Product Manager for Consumer Products, Senior Procurement Manager and Senior Supply Chain Manager are just some of the jobs opportunities that exist in sectors as diverse as consumer goods and biotech. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



In such an innovative and thriving business environment positive change management is crucial to building resilience for businesses and the right people can hold the key to enabling this. DSJ Global reflects the investment that clients want to make in their workforces by positively supporting its own. This includes the provision of best-in-class training to ensure consultants are able to consistently perform, as well as the use of cutting edge recruitment technology.



From New York and San Francisco to Boston, Dallas and Chicago, the US is a prime location for exciting opportunities in logistics and supply chain today. Many leading companies are based here and sweeping transformations to business operations – such as artificial intelligence – are being pioneered within American supply chains. Via a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, DSJ Global is reimagining the way that recruitment is handled for every organisation, providing opportunities for an optimised and streamlined process that delivers exceptional results.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs in the USA visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global US: +1 646 759 4560.



Notes to Editors

For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions into key supply chain, procurement and logistics roles. The work the firm does connecting high quality, ambitious candidates with innovative, expanding businesses ensures that the industry continues to thrive and grow.