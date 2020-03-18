DSJ Global Are Global Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters Reimagining the Way That Recruitment in Hong Kong Is Handled

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2020 --A wealth of challenges exists for logistics and supply chain today. Supply chains have become more fragmented and dispersed and at the same time the logistics sector is being constantly disrupted by evolution and the integration of new technology. DSJ Global is a specialist in hiring into this essential sector and supports organisations across the Asia region, including in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Yuen Long Kau Hui and Tsuen Wan, when it comes to solving the key challenge of talent. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Since 2008, DSJ Global has been a key partner for many enterprises looking to engage with a more efficient and effective logistics and supply chain recruitment process. The firm invests heavily in its own people, providing best-in-class training to ensuring that consultants are always able to rely on the latest technology in order to do their jobs. The firm recognises and understands the value of human capital and has dedicated resources to creating and nurturing strong networks, both with employer businesses and a network of talented candidates that extends across the Asian region and also further afield.



As a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, DSJ Global provides support right along the hiring process, from sourcing through to signing on the dotted line. In such a vibrant and fast moving industry it is essential for a recruitment partner to be on top of sector evolution, whether this comes in the form of innovations, such as demand forecasting and the widespread use of real time data, or the skills shortages that this cutting edge approach has created. DSJ Global works with firms in Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Hong Kong to help close down skills gaps and provide opportunities for enterprises and individuals to thrive through mutually beneficial connections.



Key to the service that DSJ Global is able to provide is the range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that the firm delivers. These cover the full spectrum of roles and requirements across this important industry, including technical operations and procurement, logistics and supply chain management. The firm is the preferred recruitment partner for a number of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group and is at the centre of a network of offices globally that helps to ensure it can provide genuine recruitment across borders. When it comes to redefining the outlook for global logistics and supply chain recruiters, DSJ Global is constantly reaching for new horizons.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia

visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1901.



Notes to Editors

For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global services

Procurement and supply chain is a critical business driver today and recruitment that supports this can make an enormous difference to everything, from business culture to the bottom line. DSJ Global HK is an end-to-end supply chain specialist with the resources and networks to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled for Asia – and worldwide.