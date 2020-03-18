DSJ Global Are Identifying Opportunities for New Possibilities in Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment Across the USA

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2020 --The key to an optimised end-to-end supply chain process today is talent. Smart recruiting can change outlooks for any enterprise, introduce greater efficiency and improve resilience for tougher times. DSJ Global US are logistics and supply chain recruiters working across America, in locations including Chicago and Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Boston, reimagining the way that hiring is handled for businesses across industries.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has deep experience in end-to-end supply chain recruitment and is now a leading expert in the field. As well as a broad reach across the United States, the firm is also part of a global network that includes offices in more than 11 locations that allow for coverage across 60+ countries. Relationships are crucial to DSJ Global, which has evolved alongside the industry that it serves and become more innovative and forward thinking as a result. In addition to strong links with employers the firm has also established a network of exceptional candidates and is the recruitment partner of choice to many world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global is able to design solutions that connect talented people with organisations where they can make a real difference. From those who can tackle increasingly fragmented supply chains to technical operations specialists, procurement experts and logistics people, DSJ Global understands that placing the right individuals in the right role can be transformative. But it is not just about business outcomes. Candidates too have expectations about a different kind of hiring process, one that is as efficient and optimised as the supply chains they support. That is why DSJ Global has been redefining recruitment into this sector, identifying opportunities for new possibilities across the country.



From New York to San Francisco and other major cities such as Dallas, Chicago and Boston, DSJ Global works to connect exceptional people with a range of businesses, from agile start-ups to global brands. The firm is committed to its own people too and regularly invests in best-in-class training, as well as cutting edge recruitment technology, to ensure staff have the best tools to do their job. This emphasis on both people and infrastructure is what has enabled the firm to grow to 750+ employees globally, and to be one of the leading specialist logistics and supply chain recruiters, in the US and further afield.



Notes to Editors

About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions for key supply chain, procurement and logistics roles. The work the firm does connecting high quality, ambitious candidates with innovative, expanding businesses ensures that the industry continues to thrive and grow.