DSJ Global Are Innovating Operational Excellence in Technical Operations Careers in Zurich

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Technical operations is a fluid and exciting area of business that is constantly evolving thanks to the influence of innovation such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. DSJ Global partners with forward thinking firms and talented people to make key connections that support bright futures for those looking to develop technical operations careers in Zurich, Chur, Lucerne, Geneva or Bern. Switzerland is a key location for advanced operations management and there are many world leading associations representing the interests of operations professionals based here. As a result it is a primate location for technical operations recruitment.



Operational excellence is a key goal for every enterprise. Not only does this support growth but it helps to improve flexibility and efficiency too. At the heart of this is strength in technical operations, which requires a team with an innate understanding of the importance of balancing managerial and technical knowledge. From the application of advanced analytics in supply chain management to the operational opportunities that are presented by artificial intelligence, none of these potential time and cost saving systems can be well integrated without the right human support.



"DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality technical operations careers in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." As a result, there is great demand for highly qualified and capable individuals looking to define technical operations careers in Zurich, as well as in other locations across Switzerland, including Geneva, Bern, Lucerne and Chur.



DSJ Global understands that procurement and supply chain is the critical business driver for a large number of organisations today – and how crucial teambuilding is to this. The firm works with a range of enterprises, from agile start-ups to global names in business, identifying opportunities to improve and evolve technical operations by recruiting the right workforce. With a broad network of candidate relationships as well as carefully nurtured connections with logisticians, engineers, buyers and directors at many of the highest profile enterprises, the firm is in a prime position to make key connections that produce results.



Today, DSJ Global has become a trusted recruitment partner for procurement and supply chain professionals, able to deliver a comprehensive service that extends across the entire process of recruitment, from source to hire. The firm's commitment to ongoing relationships and working with the best and brightest people has enabled it to reimagine the way that recruitment works in this critical sector. A combination of permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions are designed and delivered from DSJ Global CH hubs in Switzerland, and beyond.



