DSJ Global Are Leading Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland – Connecting Talent with the World's Leading Companies

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Switzerland is home to supply chain management and logistics operations for many of the world's leading companies. From Zurich and Bern through to Lucerne, Chur and Geneva there are opportunities to work along the supply chain. For those businesses that are based here the key challenge today is finding the right talent to ensure that an organisation can be responsive to industry change and identify opportunities to grow. As part of the Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is a trusted recruitment partner to many world-leading companies and is regarded as a leading specialist in recruitment to this crucial sector.



Supply chain management is a challenge today. Not only is there more fragmentation than in previous years but procurement needs have changed, from making more ethical choices to avoiding working with suppliers that have moral issues, such as working conditions that are effectively modern slavery. DSJ Global understands the issues that can arise from poor hiring choices in end-to-end supply chain and is reimagining the way that recruitment is handled to ensure that this doesn't happen. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Ever since it was first established in 2008, the firm has been providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that enable clients in this industry to solve its biggest challenge: talent. Key to this is the appreciation that DSJ Global has for aligning the needs of both businesses and individuals in this industry. Companies expect fast, effective and insightful supply chain management and this is the same approach that attracts the best candidates to the process of recruitment. Hiring should be streamlined for this fast moving sector and designed to optimise the opportunities for all those involved, as well as opening up all the potential for more mutually beneficial outcomes.



Almost every stage of logistics and supply chain is being disrupted today, whether that is as a result of the integration of Artificial Intelligence or demand forecasting. This puts intense pressure on businesses to be responsive to change and the only reliable way to ensure that happens is to build a dynamic and talented team with the skills and experience to guide an enterprise through shifting times. DSJ Global works across Switzerland, in Zurich and Chur, Lucerne, Bern and Geneva, enabling a range of businesses and individuals to connect with roles in technical operations, logistics, procurement and supply chain at many different levels.



