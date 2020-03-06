DSJ Global Are Logistics and Procurement Recruiters in the UK, Helping to Build Skilled and Resilient Teams

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Successful recruitment to supply chain logistics is crucial for any organisation today. For British businesses this has become even more critical thanks to Brexit and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders, as well as other ancillary uncertainties. The key to ensuring a focused and responsive approach to unfolding issues is building a skilled and resilient team in a key area such as logistics and procurement. DSJ Global works with organisations and individuals across the country, from London to Birmingham and Manchester, providing the insight and connections to ensure the right hiring choices are clear.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for procurement and supply chain requirements. The firm has a history that stretches back to 2008 and has grown and evolved alongside the modern industry. Working with a business model that is based on best-in-class consultant training and integrating the latest recruitment technology, DSJ Global is well positioned to be able to provide peace of mind to client companies and open new doors for talented individuals.



"DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and procurement roles in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent." The firm is at the centre of a network of exceptional candidates and has spent many years nurturing relationships with engineers, buyers, directors and logisticians in a range of businesses, from small and boutique to global names. DSJ Global understands that talent is a key challenge for many enterprises today and has designed a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that help to solve this.



While DSJ Global has a strong presence in the UK – in London, Manchester and Birmingham in particular – the business is part of a much broader global network. This network covers more than 60 countries worldwide and employs 750+ employees on an international basis. The insight and connections that this offers, alongside the in-depth understanding of the UK market, enables the firm to provide an effective service that is optimised and accelerated to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes for all involved.



DSJ Global supports recruitment over a range of different areas within end-to-end supply chain, including technical operations, logistics and procurement. The firm has a strong grasp on many of the issues that face this sector today, from technology disruption to meeting shifting customer expectations. Knowledge of this context is applied to supporting companies in finding the right people to help ensure resilience and survival, no matter what current conditions or outlook.



To find out more information about logistics and procurement recruiters in the UK visit https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



