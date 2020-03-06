DSJ Global Are Responding to New Business Models, Technology and Increased Customer Expectations by Offering Senior Logistics Jobs in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --DSJ Global is a specialist leading recruiter in logistics, working with enterprises across the UK to help tackle challenge and disruption through hiring the most versatile and resilient people. The firm works nationwide, in London as well as Birmingham and Manchester. Clients include small, agile start-ups seeking to shift the way that logistics is handled, as well as large organisations that need to respond to ongoing change. DSJ Global understands the pressure that logistics businesses currently face as a result of new business models, technology and increased customer expectations. The right hires can made a huge impact on how any organisation is able to respond in this environment.



Senior logistics jobs in London span the full spectrum of opportunities, including quality control and management roles in e-commerce. DSJ Global consultants based in the City of London are specialists, not just in terms of recruitment but also the logistics and supply chain market in the UK. This passionate team has extensive experience in this sector and this is combined with exceptionally high performance standards. Ongoing training is part of the business model for consultants at DSJ Global, which also invests considerably in the latest recruitment technology. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality senior logistics jobs in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The UK is a unique market where supply chain roles are concerned, particularly given recent political upheaval and the uncertainty that remains over the movement of goods across borders. DSJ Global has a strong grasp of what this means for every business dependent on supply chains, whether based in London or further afield in Manchester or Birmingham. It's this insight that enables the firm to provide the support that facilitates smart hiring choices. Teambuilding can make all the difference to business survival, especially in the current conditions, which are unpredictable and have the potential to change at any time.



Logistics is a broad field and one that is constantly evolving. As a sector specialist DSJ Global understands how crucial this specialism is to businesses in the UK, as well as those that are dependent on this market. Everything, from artificial intelligence to more integration of real time data is driving the need for enterprises to evolve – and to work with individuals with a broad spectrum of skills. Through a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global is able to help candidates make career defining moves and connect businesses with the people who will help to make brand vision a reality.



