DSJ Global Discovers That Team Building Is a Critical Investment for Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs During Challenging Times in Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2020 --DSJ Global is a specialist in logistics and supply chain recruitment, providing a range of permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions that enable companies to survive in tough business times. Finding the right people to nurture and develop the supply chain is critical for any organisation, especially during challenging moments. Working with DSJ Global enables enterprises across the region in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Yuen Long Kau Hui and Tsuen Wan to build robustness and resilience into existing teams by making exceptional hires.



Logistics and supply chain jobs come in many different forms and across a broad spectrum of levels. There are opportunities for Senior Quality Managers, for example, as well as Logistics and Procurement Specialists. The firm connects high quality talent with organisations through a range of roles, including Quality Manager and Production Engineering Manager. From healthcare and beauty through to leading names in industry, the need for talented people with logistics and supply chain skills is ongoing across many different sectors.



Working with prominent clients and visionary individuals in logistics and supply chain means that DSJ Global is committed to ensuring its own business practices are forward thinking and responsive. The firm invests in the most current recruitment technology to ensure that the team are well supported in performing to the best of their ability. The firm also understands that ongoing development is key and best-in-class training is provided to consultants to ensure optimum performance at all times. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



DSJ Global is connected across the Hong Kong region, in Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan, as well as central Hong Kong. The firm is at the centre of a strong network of talented candidates and has developed a wealth of relationships with key people within employer organisations, from buyers and managers to engineers, directors and logisticians. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global is the preferred recruitment partner for many world-leading companies and the firm's unique combination of local expertise and global connections is one of the reasons why DSJ Global has become a leading specialist in this field.



Crucially, the firm also understands why team building is so essential to businesses in procurement and supply chain and how an evolved hiring process has many benefits to offer. Principal among these is taking hiring pressures off the shoulders of internal people who can instead focus on driving competitiveness, development and growth.



