DSJ Global Finds That Embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution Is Key for Success in Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Procurement is a key part of operations for organisations today – up to 70% of revenue can be taken up by it. The need for a strong procurement team with a well informed outlook, management and relationship skills and the ability to source and strategise is strong. The right people could reduce a company's purchasing cost base by eight to 12% so investment in talent is crucial. DSJ Global works with businesses across Germany, in Berlin and Frankfurt as well as Munich, Cologne and Hamburg, helping to solve the biggest procurement challenge that most businesses face today: talent.



Established in 2008 DSJ Global has grown into a leading specialist in defining procurement careers in Germany, as well as internationally. The firm is part of a global network of offices but also has a strong local presence that has enabled it to develop a unique level of insight into the local market. The Fourth Industrial revolution has already had a significant impact on procurement in Germany and integrating this into the process of hiring is essential for those firms that want to ensure they are primed to take advantage of opportunities and mitigate risks.



For candidates too it pays to embrace this new phase in human evolution, especially with respect to understanding the technologies that are defining it, such as artificial intelligence and automation. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality senior procurement careers in Deutschland and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



For those looking define senior procurement careers there are even more opportunities that may result from remaining on top of the latest innovations to affect this part of the supply chain. Roles exist in senior procurement positions across Germany in Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as other major cities such as Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. DSJ Global is well connected, both to employers looking to source the best people and candidates with the most to offer. The firm invests heavily in its own team too, via a combination of the latest in recruitment technology as well as ongoing high quality training.



DSJ Global consultants are specialists in the market for procurement roles and have a wealth of connections and resources to call upon in order to make the right connections between individuals and organisations. The firm has a broad reach right across Germany and in many different sectors, from procurement roles in biotech to procurement management jobs in pharmaceuticals or retail. This allows DSJ Global to redefine the way that recruitment is handled and identify new opportunities for evolution and growth.



To find out more information about senior procurement careers in Deutschland

visit https://www.dsjglobal.de/disciplines/procurement.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



Notes to Editors

For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is an end-to-end supply chain specialist working to redefine the way that recruitment is handled across this critical industry. A specialist team, robust candidate and client networks and a focus on ensuring opportunities are optimised for both parties has enabled the firm to establish a reputation in Germany, and beyond.