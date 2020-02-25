DSJ Global Is Changing Outlooks and Operations with Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2020 --Effective procurement and supply chain underpins the success of any business today – finding the right team to support this is crucial. DSJ Global works with enterprises across Hong Kong and in Yuen Long Kau Hui, Tsuen Wan and Kowloon, to help solve the key issue of talent. With a combination of permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions, DSJ Global is reimagining the way that hiring is managed in this industry and changing outlooks and operations for the companies within it as a result.



There are exciting opportunities for logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia today with many of these focused in and around Hong Kong, including Kowloon, Yuen Long Kau Hui and Tsuen Wan. DSJ Global has nurtured connections with a range of employers, from boutique firms looking for innovative minds and creative solutions to Fortune 500 firms that are keen expand. The range of logistics and supply chain roles is broad and includes positions such as Regional Category Manager and Procurement Specialists at senior levels. Thanks to a strong network of highly talented candidates, DSJ Global is able to connect forward thinking minds with the organisations where those people can really thrive.



From strategy to management, finding candidates with the right skills is essential for buyers, engineers, logistics and directors looking to secure the future of the businesses through human capital. The process of hiring requires time, connections and dedication, all of which DSJ Global is able to provide to clients via its specialist recruitment service. The firm understands that hiring connections need to be mutually beneficial and invests heavily in its own people, including in best-in-class training for consultants and up to the minute technology to support the business infrastructure. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The right talent can be transformative, especially in an area that is as critical to business success as procurement and supply chain. DSJ Global has become a leading specialist in recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals, not just because the firm understands the objectives that businesses have but also the needs of candidates too. There is a commitment to helping to secure the future of client companies, both through talent acquisition and also other services, such as staying up to date with industry changes. As a result, DSJ Global HK has become a leading recruitment expert in Asia and is the preferred recruitment partner for world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



