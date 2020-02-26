DSJ Global Provides Exciting Opportunities for Individuals Who Want to Get Ahead with Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --A company can spend up to 70% of revenue on procurement, which makes this an area where careful recruitment is required. The right hires could make a huge difference to the way that procurement is managed within an organisation, with a consequent positive impact on the bottom line. Procurement can cover a very wide range of different elements, from handling contracts and relationships with suppliers to sourcing raw materials. It's a part of any business where smart recruitment can make a significant difference. DSJ Global understands the pressure that organisations are under to find the right people where procurement is concerned. The firm works in locations across Germany, from Hamburg and Cologne to Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt, connecting senior procurement talent to those businesses in need.



The current procurement workforce is a shrinking talent pool and there are exciting opportunities for individuals who are looking to forge new careers to get ahead. That is especially so where there is a willingness to engage with new technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence. Businesses today recognise the huge difference that a talented procurement team can make to operations and budgets. In fact, it has been estimated that positive recruitment into this area can reduce a company's purchasing cost base by 8 - 12%. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality senior procurement careers in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



DSJ Global has been supporting both businesses and candidates in the procurement sector since 2008. The firm's consultants are specialists in this market and DSJ Global continuously invests in training to ensure that quality standards remain high. A commitment to integrating the latest recruitment technology ensures that both candidates and organisations get the most optimised, streamlined experience possible and that outcomes are positive and mutually beneficial. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to impact heavily on this sector DSJ Global anticipates even more pressure to get hiring decisions right.



From large multinational businesses to individual start-ups, DSJ Global works with enterprises across Germany, in Cologne and Berlin as well as Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt. The firm has established an extensive network of highly talented potential candidates and spent years nurturing relationships with engineers, buyers, logisticians and managers in procurement and supply chain. As a specialist leading recruiter, DSJ Global is able to bring a uniquely expert perspective to the challenges that both professionals and businesses face and find mutually beneficial solutions that enable both parties to continue to thrive.



To find out more information about senior procurement careers in Deutschland

visit https://www.dsjglobal.de/disciplines/procurement.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444 or email us at info@dsjglobal.com.



Notes to Editors

For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global DE is an expert in recruiting for the German market in end-to-end supply chain. From procurement through to logistics and technical operations, the firm helps to connect the brightest talent to the most dynamic businesses across the country – and beyond.