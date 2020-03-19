DSJ Global's Leading Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland Are Building Strong Connections to Transform the Industry

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --The supply chain is under a lot of pressure today. From the influence of technology to the need to constantly innovate to remain competitive it represents great risk as well as some incredible opportunities for reward. Switzerland is a hub for supply chain management and logistics operations and as a result there are opportunities in logistics and supply chain across the country, in major cities such as Bern and Zurich, Chur, Geneva and Lucerne. DSJ Global specialises in making key connections between exceptional talent and the most innovative and forward thinking organisations so that progress can thrive.



Ever since the business was first founded in 2008, DSJ Global has been focused on solving key challenges for logistics and supply chain businesses – finding the right people is at the top of this list. Candidates who are applying for roles in this industry expect the hiring process to be as optimised and efficient as the supply chains that their skills and experience enable them to support. As a specialist in procurement and supply chain recruitment, DSJ Global understands the pressures that both businesses and individuals face to make the right next move. The firm provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions that are designed to make it easier for individuals and organisations to make the right connections at the right time.



Logistics and supply chains roles are evolving as much as the industry itself with everything, from demand forecasting to artificial intelligence influencing the way that each stage of the supply chain process is being transformed. For any business, putting the right people in these roles can be the difference between operational growth and efficiency and struggling to get ahead. DSJ Global is supporting firms in solving this issue across the Swiss recruitment market, from Chur and Geneva to Bern, Lucerne and Zurich. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Switzerland and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The firm has established a robust network of incredibly talented candidates and has forged connections over the years with engineers, directors and managers in key positions at high profile organisations. It is also the preferred recruitment partner to many world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. This combination of relationships and connections with key talent, as well as the investment that DSJ Global makes in its own staff through technology and training, is what enables the business to excel at reimagining supply chain recruitment for a new age.



About DSJ Global CH

