DSJ Global's Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters Are Securing Talent in a Highly Competitive Market

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --Teambuilding is everything in business. As specialist logistics and supply chain recruiters, DSJ Global have a unique insight into how the right teams can make a significant difference to the future of an enterprise dependent on positive end-to-end supply chain management. The firm works to support organisations keen to recruit across every stage of the supply chain process in locations around the US, including Dallas, Chicago, New York, Boston and San Francisco. A combination of local knowledge and global perspective ensures that DSJ Global is positioned to provide an individually tailored service to organisations of all sizes.



Innovation and progress offer a wealth of opportunities for businesses to move on and optimise data and processes. However, integrating innovation for greater competitiveness requires strong teams with the focus and skills to respond to evolving markets and act quickly to take advantage of opportunities and mitigate risks. Teambuilding is more crucial than ever before. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain roles in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Working with companies across the spectrum, DSJ Global helps to make key connections between individuals and organisations in a number of pivotal roles. These include technical operations and logistics, as well as procurement. Securing talent in this highly competitive market can be the difference between effectively harnessing innovation and change and being left behind.



As a recruiter operating in such a tech-driven and fast moving industry, DSJ Global is committed to using the latest recruitment technology to ensure high standards of service. The firm also invests in best-in-class training for consultants who are passionate specialists in what they do and drawn from locations all over the country, including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston and Chicago. DSJ Global US has spent years developing relationships with key people in businesses, both those at SME stage and international brands, and has nurtured a network of exceptional candidates that numbers more than a million.



First founded in 2008, DSJ Global is a business that has grown alongside the supply chain industry and witnessed first hand many of the changes that have taken place over the years. This unique insight is combined with forward thinking recruitment expertise that allows the firm to deliver a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are ideally designed for each individual client. DSJ Global understands the value of people to a company during times of seismic change and predicts that this is only likely to become more central as the world moves on.



