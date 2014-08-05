Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --DSM Capital Partners LLC, a global investment management firm with $5.6 billion in AUM, which has served individual and institutional investors for over 13 years, has launched a SICAV Global Growth Fund for overseas investors, designed to mirror its Global Growth Strategy. The Fund had in excess of USD 600 million in assets at the end of second quarter 2014.



In making the announcement, Steve Memishian, CFA, Co-Managing Partner of DSM Capital, said, “We’re pleased to make available to overseas investors the same global growth strategy we’ve employed for our domestic separately managed account clients and financial professionals.”



The Fund is managed by Co-Managing Partner Daniel Strickberger and a team of nine senior analyst/portfolio managers: Justin Burk, CFA; Pinaki Kar;Paul Matlow, CFA; David McVey, CFA; Takehiko Serai, CFA; Steven Tish, CFA; Eric Woodworth, CFA; Kenneth Yang, CFA, and Ling Zhang, CFA.



The DSM Capital investment team uses a bottom-up, idea-driven, growth style with a long-term investment horizon, coupled with a distinct valuation discipline. The team seeks to identify companies, one-by-one, which have growing businesses, impressive fundamentals, above-average profitability, and successful managements. Such companies typically have 10% or better historical revenue and earnings growth, generate free cash flow, and have attractive financial returns that are stable or rising. The investment team’s macro view of the world informs both company choices and position sizes.



DSM Capital Partners LLC is the Global Distributor for the Fund. DSM Capital Partners LLC is the investment manager to the Fund. RBS (Luxembourg) S.A. is the Management Company for the Fund.



Northern Trust Luxembourg Management Company S.A. is central administrator, domiciliary agent, and registrar and transfer agent for the Fund. Northern Trust Global Services Ltd, Luxembourg Branch is the custodian.



DSM SICAV Global Growth Fund



The DSM SICAV Global Growth Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global equity securities issued by large-cap companies (USD 10 billion and above). The Fund has no limit on the amount of assets it can invest in equity securities of domestic or foreign issues, including those in emerging markets. The Fund will generally contain 35 to 55 stocks.



DSM Capital employs a bottom-up, growth stock process with an intermediate to long-term investment horizon. The firm’s investment team specializes in proprietary fundamental research, designed to identify and model reliable growth companies, complemented by a rigorous valuation discipline used for both buying and selling positions. The valuation discipline makes DSM Capital a growth firm with a value backbone.



About DSM Capital

DSM Capital was founded in 2001 and serves as investment adviser to corporations, endowments and foundations, pensions plans, family offices, high net worth individual investors, and registered advisors. DSM Capital presently manages $5.6billion in assets and is 100% employee owned and located at 116 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, New York. For complete information, including a free prospectus, see http://www.dsmsicav.com



There can be no guarantee that the objectives of the DSM SICAV Global Growth Sub-Fund will be achieved.



The Sub-Fund’s investments are subject to normal market fluctuations and the risks inherent in all investments and there can be no assurances that appreciation will occur. It will be the policy of the Sub-Fund’s to maintain a diversified portfolio of investments so as to minimize risk.



The investments of a Sub-Fund may be denominated in currencies other than the Reference Currency of that Sub-Fund. The value of those investments (when converted to the Reference Currency of that Sub-Fund) may fluctuate due to changes in exchange rates. The price of Shares and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not realize their initial investment.



Potential subscribers and purchasers of Shares should inform themselves as to (a) the possible tax consequences, (b) the legal requirements and (c) any foreign exchange restrictions or exchange control requirements which they might encounter under the laws of the countries of their citizenship, residence or domicile and which might be relevant to the subscription, purchase, holding, switch and disposal of Shares.