DSM Mutual Funds Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary of DSM Large Cap Growth Fund

Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --DSM Mutual Funds, a fund family launched by DSM Capital Partners, a global investment management firm with $5.6 billion in AUM (a/o 7/31/14) which has served individual and institutional investors for over 13 years, is pleased to celebrate the five year anniversary of its DSM Large Cap Growth Fund (DSMLX) which launched August 28, 2009 for RIAs, foundations, pensions, and family offices.



Speaking about the Fund’s fifth anniversary and growth of the Firm’s fund offerings, Steve Memishian, Co-Managing Partner of DSM Capital Partners, said, “The Large Cap Growth Fund was our first foray into the U.S. mutual fund business at a good time to be investing in financial markets. We’ve since launched three other U.S. mutual funds to complement our first offering. Each makes available the same strategies we’ve employed for our separately managed account clients.”



The Fund is managed by Co-Managing Partner Daniel Strickberger and a team of nine senior analyst/portfolio managers: Justin Burk, CFA; Pinaki Kar; Paul Matlow, CFA; David McVey, CFA; Takehiko Serai, CFA; Steven Tish, CFA; Eric Woodworth, CFA; Kenneth Yang, CFA, and Ling Zhang, CFA.



The Fund’s investment team uses a bottom-up, idea-driven, growth style with a long-term investment horizon, coupled with a distinct valuation discipline. The team seeks to identify companies, one-by-one, which have growing businesses, impressive fundamentals, above-average profitability, and successful managements. Such companies typically have 10% or better historical revenue and earnings growth, generate free cash flow, and have attractive financial returns that are stable or rising. DSM’s macro view of the world helps inform the company choices and position sizes.



DSM Large Cap Growth Fund (DSMLX)

The DSM Large Cap Growth Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and invests primarily in U.S. equity securities issued by large-cap companies that DSM believes offer the best opportunity for reliable growth at attractive stock valuations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of assets in ADR's of non-US domiciled companies. The Fund will generally contain 25 to 35 stocks.



About DSM

The DSM family of funds includes the DSM Large Cap Growth Fund (DSMLX), the DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX), the DSM Small-Mid Growth Fund (DSMMX), each having an objective of long-term capital appreciation. The DSM Global Growth & Income Fund (DSMYX) has the duel objective of long-term capital appreciation and current income.



DSM Capital Partners LLC (DSM) is the investment adviser to the funds. The DSM Mutual Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.



DSM employs a bottom-up, growth stock process with an intermediate to long-term investment horizon. The firm’s eleven person investment team specializes in proprietary fundamental research, used to identify and model reliable growth companies, complemented by a rigorous valuation discipline used for both buying and selling positions. The valuation discipline makes DSM a growth firm with a value backbone.



DSM Capital Partners was founded in 2001 and serves as investment adviser to corporations, endowments and foundations, pensions plans, family offices, and high net worth individual investors, and registered advisors. DSM presently manages $5.6 billion in assets a/o 7/31/14 and is 100% employee owned and located at 116 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, New York.



For complete information, see http://www.dsmfunds.com



The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling 877-862-9555 or by visiting http://www.dsmmutualfunds.com. Read carefully before investing.



Earnings growth is not a measure of the Fund’s future performance.



Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.



Investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility as well as political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets countries. The Funds are non-diversified meaning they may concentrate their assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, those Funds are more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The funds may invest a significant portion of assets in one sector of the market which can expose the Funds to greater market risk than if those assets were spread among various sectors.