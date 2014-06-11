DSM Mutual Funds Celebrates Anniversary of DSM Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund and DSM Global Growth Fund

Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2014 --DSM Mutual Funds, a new fund family launched by DSM Capital Partners, a global investment management firm with $5.3 billion in AUM which has served individual and institutional investors for over 13 years, is pleased to celebrate the anniversary of its DSM Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund (DSMMX) which launched May of 2013 and DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX) which launched Spring 2012. Both funds are targeted to RIAs, foundations, pensions, and family offices.



Speaking about the fund anniversaries and growth of the fund offerings, Daniel Strickberger, Co-managing Partner of DSM Capital Partners, said, “We’ve been pleased to make available the same strategies we’ve employed for our private clients to a more broadly based audience. We look forward to expanding our investment client base in our funds as they mature and we offer more choices for portfolios.”



Both Funds are managed by Co-Managing Partners Daniel Strickberger and Stephen Memishian, CFA, and a team of nine senior analyst/portfolio managers: Justin Burk, CFA; Pinaki Kar; Paul Matlow, CFA; David McVey, CFA; Takehiko Serai, CFA; Steven Tish, CFA; Eric Woodworth, CFA; Kenneth Yang, CFA, and Ling Zhang, CFA.



Both Funds’ investment team uses a bottom-up, idea-driven, growth style with a long-term investment horizon, coupled with a distinct valuation discipline. The team seeks to identify companies, one-by-one, which have growing businesses, impressive fundamentals, above-average profitability, and successful managements. Such companies typically have 10% or better historical revenue and earnings growth, generate free cash flow, and have attractive financial returns that are stable or rising. DSM’s macro view of the world helps inform the company choices and position sizes.



DSM Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund (DSMMX)

The DSM Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund’s primary objective is to seek long- term capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities issued by small-cap and mid-cap companies ($500 million to $10 billion) that the advisor believes offer the best opportunity for reliable growth at attractive stock valuations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of assets in ADR’s of non-US domiciled companies. The Fund's portfolio will generally contain 35 to 55 stocks.



DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX)

The DSM Global Growth Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global equity securities issued by mid-cap and large-cap companies ($5 billion and above) domiciled generally in the United States, other developed nations, and emerging countries, that the managers believe offer the best opportunity for reliable growth at attractive stock valuations. The Fund’s portfolio will generally contain 35 to 55 stocks and will invest in local shares as well as U.S. ADR's.



About DSM

The DSM Family of Funds include DSM Large Cap Growth Fund (DSMLX), DSM Global Growth Fund (DSMGX), DSM Small-Mid Growth Fund (DSMMX) each having an objective of long-term capital appreciation, while DSM Global Growth & Income Fund (DSMYX) has the objective of long-term capital appreciation and current income.



DSM Capital Partners LLC (DSM) is the investment adviser to the funds. The DSM Mutual Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.



DSM employs a bottom-up, growth stock process with an intermediate to long-term investment horizon. The firm’s eleven person investment team specializes in proprietary fundamental research, used to identify and model reliable growth companies, complemented by a rigorous valuation discipline used for both buying and selling positions. The valuation discipline makes DSM a growth firm with a value backbone.



DSM Capital Partners was founded in 2001 and serves as investment adviser to endowments and foundations, pensions plans, family offices, high net worth individual investors, and corporations. DSM presently manages $5.3billion in assets and is 100% employee owned and located at 116 Radio Circle Drive in Mount Kisco, New York. For complete information, see http://www.dsmfunds.com/index.html.



The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling 877.862.9555 or by visiting http://www.dsmmutualfunds.com. Read carefully before investing.



Earnings growth is not a measure of the funds future performance.



Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.



Investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility as well as political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets countries. The Funds are non-diversified meaning they may concentrate their assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, those Funds are more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The funds may invest a significant portion of assets in one sector of the market which can expose the Funds to greater market risk than if those assets were spread among various sectors. The Large Cap Growth, Global Growth and Income Fund, and Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund may invest significantly in the consumer discretionary sector which is tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and international economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence. The Global Growth Fund and Global Growth and Income Fund may have significant exposure in Chinese companies which include risks such as: greater government control over the economy, political and legal uncertainty, currency fluctuations or exchange limitations, the risk that China's government may decide not to continue to support economic reform programs and the risk of nationalization or expropriation of assets. Information about issuers in emerging markets, including China, may not be as complete, accurate or timely as information about listed companies in other more developed economies or markets. Investments in small to mid-sized company stocks have historically been subject to greater investment risk than large company stocks. The prices of small to mid-sized company stocks tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large company stocks.