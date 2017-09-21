DT Global, LLC Launches Grand Re-Opening of Website Featuring Quality Pet Memorial Products for Enduring Memories

Lomira, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --Deb Mazza is proud to announce the creation and grand re-opening launch of her new website venture, http://www.HonorYourPets.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet memorial products for enduring memories including garden memorials, pet memorial jewelry, pocket tributes, pet replica sculptures, pet loss sympathy cards, pet urns, and personalized keepsakes. Mazza was inspired by her own love of animals, as she has had pets all her life that have provided her with ever-constant unconditional love through life's painful and joyous moments alike. Through her revamped online store, Mazza, who has felt the loss of pets herself, is excited to help pet owners keep the never-ending joy and satisfaction of their pets alive in their hearts forever.



There are many excellent pet memorial products featured within the merchandise of HonorYourPets.com. The website carries items including pet memorial jewelry for a bright reminder such as beautiful sterling silver engraved paw pendants and sterling silver "tree of life" earrings; garden memorial accents such as custom-engraved pet memorial markers and weather-resistant garden stakes; personalized pet urns such as engraved wood urns and urn plaques with customizable finish and engraving options; and more. In the future, Mazza plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include pet memorial rings, a greater selection of pocket tributes, as well as an even bigger variety of personalized products such as pet memorial jewelry and pet urns. Mazza is also looking forward to using her vast knowledge of pets and rich experiences caring for animals to mentor others and become someone pet owners can bring their pain to.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Mazza regarding each and every transaction made on HonorYourPets.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by bringing her own unique understanding of dealing with pet loss to help others begin the process of healing during this challenging time. The website features endless beautiful options that invite customers to bring a sense of relief, normality, and emotional support to their friends, family members, and themselves through something as simple as a sympathy card or as majestic as a garden stone memorial. Mazza is also adding a new feature to the site called "memory lane" that will allow customers to experience the healing, connection, and mutual heartfelt understanding of sharing their unique pet stories with others. Customers will be invited to upload a short video, pictures, and a story about their pets to the "memory lane" page.



To complement the main website, Mazza is also launching a blog located at http://www.PeTributesNMore.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet memorial products in general such as taking meaningful steps towards healing with pet grief books, stylishly carrying a memory with you by wearing pet memorial jewelry, and giving the unique hand-crafted gift of a replica pet sculpture that will be a lifelong reminder of a pet's ever-constant love. Mazza plans to give valuable tips and information on keeping your pets alive longer to fill many beautiful days ahead.



About HonorYourPets.com

HonorYourPets.com – a division of DT Global, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Deb Mazza.



Deb Mazza

http://www.HonorYourPets.com