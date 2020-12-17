Cambridge, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2020 --A new company out of the UK launches to offer affordable supplies for Direct to Film (DTF) T-shirt printing. Demystifying how to print high-quality T-shirts with a regular desktop inkjet printer, DTF Printing Technology changes the game. Easier to get started than Direct to Garment (DTG) printing, the process frees up creators and crafters with a few simple modifications to their existing printers. From there, an easy four-step process results in T-shirts that feel softer than regular vinyl and offer greater washability. Welcome to the tee-shirt expression revolution.



Mr. Ilia Boyko, the company owner, said, "We offer the highest-quality DTF ink, DTF powder, DTF film, and DTF printers, all stocked in the UK with free shipping worldwide. We make it easy. You make it creative."



So how's it done? Using a modified regular desktop inkjet printer, print a design on DTF film, coat the wet ink with special DTF powder, cure the powder, and transfer the tee-shirt design just like a regular heat transfer using a heat press.



About VBSIS, Ltd.

VBSIS, Ltd. is based in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, UK, and is the parent company of DTF Printing Technology.



