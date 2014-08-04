OPULEN STUDIOS AND DIRTY MODEL APPAREL HOSTS CLOTHING DRIVE AND ART SHOW WITH STREET ARTISTS, VENDORS, AND MORE TO BENEFIT THE HOMELESS IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Opulen Studios is a Downtown Los Angeles photography studio and event space located only blocks from the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center and LA Live. It’s an ideal space for art exhibitions, events, photography studio rental or as a filming location. As mentioned on TV networks such as E, Bravo, and VHI, this space has been a useful resource for many professionals for the past three years and has received recognition from high profile celebrity clients, along with other creative professionals.
In this collaboration, Dirty Model Movement Apparel, has risen in their recognition by spreading their core philosophy internationally by giving a back pack filled with life essentials to someone in need for every shirt purchased. Dirty Model hosts monthly charity events and volunteer opportunity in hopes to uplift the homeless community, and by exuding the coolness in giving.
Dirty Model will feature a booth, along with other LA based vendors to benefit the homeless. Local Los Angeles based artists will exhibit canvas, mixed media, and photography with prints for sale. Complimentary drinks, music, and appetizers will be provided. Join us, in a fun filled Sunday to enjoy, while raising awareness in making a difference to your community.
Used and New Clothing Donations are graciously encourage and will be donated to The Los Angeles Mission. Canned food donations also accepted.
Opulen Studios
Sunday, August 17th 5pm - 10pm
1309 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
IG: @OpulenStudios
More Information:
Christiana Valenzuela
(310) 867-5023
info@opulenstudios.com
http://www.opulenstudios.com