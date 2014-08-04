Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Opulen Studios is a Downtown Los Angeles photography studio and event space located only blocks from the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center and LA Live. It’s an ideal space for art exhibitions, events, photography studio rental or as a filming location. As mentioned on TV networks such as E, Bravo, and VHI, this space has been a useful resource for many professionals for the past three years and has received recognition from high profile celebrity clients, along with other creative professionals.



In this collaboration, Dirty Model Movement Apparel, has risen in their recognition by spreading their core philosophy internationally by giving a back pack filled with life essentials to someone in need for every shirt purchased. Dirty Model hosts monthly charity events and volunteer opportunity in hopes to uplift the homeless community, and by exuding the coolness in giving.



Dirty Model will feature a booth, along with other LA based vendors to benefit the homeless. Local Los Angeles based artists will exhibit canvas, mixed media, and photography with prints for sale. Complimentary drinks, music, and appetizers will be provided. Join us, in a fun filled Sunday to enjoy, while raising awareness in making a difference to your community.



Used and New Clothing Donations are graciously encourage and will be donated to The Los Angeles Mission. Canned food donations also accepted.



Opulen Studios

Sunday, August 17th 5pm - 10pm

1309 S Flower St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

IG: @OpulenStudios

More Information:

Christiana Valenzuela

(310) 867-5023

info@opulenstudios.com

http://www.opulenstudios.com