Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2014 --Opulen Studios is a Downtown Los Angeles Photography Studio and Event Space located only blocks from the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center and LA Live. It’s an ideal space for art exhibitions, events, photography, studio rental or as a filming location.



This space has been a useful resource for many professionals for the past three years and has received recognition from high profile clients such as Terrell Owens, George Lopez, Amber Riley, Ron Artest, Derek Luke, Jenna Jameson, Booboo Stewart, and The Beastie Boys, who have made this there go to space to create. Booked by TV networks such as E!, Bravo, and VH1, “Opulen consistently strives to provide an open, creative, exclusive and affordable location to help Los Angeles talent flourish in the Entertainment Industry. We’re blessed to make it to year three!”, says owner Christiana. Going on its third successful year, Opulen’s Birthday Event is one not to miss.



Be sure to attend the Anniversary Event on Sunday, April 27th from 7pm-11pm at Opulen Studios located at 1309 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, in downtown LA. Experience dtla in a new way, for free, with Live Art Installations, Fashion, Music, Appetizers and Drinks. Event will feature growing and prominent Los Angeles based artists, photographers, fashion designers, and special guest talent.



Opulen Studios

Sunday, April 27th 7 p.m.- 12 a.m.

1309 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Press Inquiries: info@opulenstudios.com

www.OpulenStudios.com