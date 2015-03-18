Dual USB Rapid Car Charger Launched by New Company with a Focus on Prosumers

Elk Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2015 --With an eye on the needs of busy consumers in need of safeguarding their valuable devices, a new company launches a must-have on Amazon. Designed with a high-end flare, the Boomer Dual USB Rapid Car Charger is one of the fastest on the market with intelligent chip technology built right in. Why is this important? The company reports that not all car chargers are created equal and consumers need to beware. Unregulated high voltage chargers can damage expensive gear. Boomer's optimal design allows for the regulation of power to costly smartphones and tablets that without it, run the risk of "frying".



Ken Furukawa, CEO of Boomur said of the product's launch, "Our company is mindful of the section of the marketplace recently coined as 'prosumers'. Prosumers are people who buy technology-based products to use in their demanding professional lives as well as at leisure. To help them meet their goals, we provide safe products that enhance professional and consumer-based functionality. Products that flow seamlessly regardless of whether our customers are at work or play."



Sleekly optimal, the dual port car charger measures in at a nominal one inch wide and just over two inches long. Virtually disappearing into the car's dash, due to its minimalistic design, the USB car charger for iPhone 6 is timely. Timely and multi-functional as it works with Android, LG, Motorola and BlackBerry in addition to various other devices.



The dual USB car charger has a 4.8 amp total power output which translates to each of the two ports measuring 2.4 amps. This is 12 watts of power per outlet which allows the iPhone 6 car charger to perform at optimum speeds. Allowing prosumers to quickly charge multiple devices while on the go, the rapid charger is made with heat-resistant materials. For convenience, this allows it to remain plugged into the car's cigarette lighter at all times. Suitable for any USB powered device that has a USB charging cable, the charger has a LED ring that lights up when it's in use.



The dual USB car charger for Samsung is made with high-quality products that are backed by a one-year warranty.



To order the Boomur dual USB rapid car charger on Amazon visit http://amztk.com/boomur



About Boomur™

Boomur™ is a purveyor of sleek smartphone accessories designed to provide the optimum of functionality and convenience. The company recently launched their first product on Amazon, the Boomur Dual USB Car Charger for smartphones and tablets.



