Dubai Capital Management Announces Lower Minimum Deposit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Dubai Capital Management (DCM) has announced it will start accepting a lower minimum deposit for its well-known DCM Pro Fund. Company officials are expected to meet with some of the largest corporate investors to celebrate the continuous success of the fund.



With collectively 20 years of banking experience, Alexander Wittenberg and Joseph Sprengmann sought to change the face of investment banking. Their Dubai based investment company focused on the concepts of asset growth and wealth protection. Since then, DCM has operated in three countries with over thirty employees and has successfully managed more than 250 million USD.



A lower minimum deposit means that DCM officials can attract more investors from the middle class and improve investor confidence. A DCM Pro Fund allows clients to attain fully-secured capital in an easy to access manner. DCM funds tend to be historically the most successful in the industry.



CEO John Kinker explains, "We are proud to announce that from now on even more investors meet the criteria to take advantage of this wonderful investment opportunity."



More information is expected to be released following a shareholders meeting this fall.



DCM opened its first office in Dubai in 2010 and is owned by DCM Holding Ltd. It has enjoyed 6 years of successful operation with positive trading results since day one. As of today, DCM offers its products to thousands of investors worldwide and maintains representative offices in France and China. The DCM Pro and DCM Elite Fund are the centerpieces of the managed investment strategy DCM offers to its investors. A capital guarantee for the initial investment is one of the unique features distinguishing DCM from its competitors.



