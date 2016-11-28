Dubai Capital Management Offers Most Competitive ROI in the Industry

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Although Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is a relatively new investment management company, the team has made great strides in providing quality, innovative, and alternative investment solutions for both large and small investors worldwide. By combining financial expertise, savvy, and robust technology, DCM provides an exceptional investor experience that also drives results and offering the most competitive ROI in the industry - far above the average market standards.



About Dubai Capital Management (DCM)

Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is an investment management company that specializes in working with both large and small investors to help them make better investments. The team at DCM is comprised of experienced investors and traders who make it their mission to provide clients with investment solutions that can make a difference.



DCM was established by two former Swiss investment bankers in 2010. Their goal and mission were to build an investment company based in Dubai that was determined to set a new industry standard by offering unique, alternative approaches to investments.



Less than a decade later, DCM has become a dynamic investment company operating in three countries and with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with more than 30 employees and managing more than $250 million of over 400 clients in over 36 countries worldwide. DCM has made wealth protection and asset growth its main focus.



About Managed Investment Accounts

DCM offers managed investment accounts, which provides investors and clients with a number of benefits. The DCM Pro and DCM Elite systems and platforms that provide unique investment solutions for investors. These systems help manage an investor's funds in order to create a strong fund that results in significant investor benefits and returns.



Additionally, DCM's systems provide investors with the following benefits:



- Capital guarantee - Offering fully secured investments

- On-the-Go control - Users can view all their investments from a mobile device and in one location

- Short notice withdrawals - Investments remain liquid, and withdrawals are possible and flexible to meet investors' needs

- Dedicated investment manager - An investment management (IM) is available to provide support when needed.



DCM Offers Competitive ROI



In a world that is driven by data and results, the team members at DCM understand how crucial it is to work with an investment company and make financial choices that are proven to drive results. By partnering with DCM, clients gain access to a 24/7 accessible platform in order to provide clients with a better investment experience.



Additionally, by setting up a managed investment account with DCM, investors will also have the opportunity to work with a team of professional traders who are available to help manage investment accounts, which can help investors achieve results higher than the average market standards. This is how DCM offers competitive ROI in the industry.



To learn more about DCM's account management services or to receive detailed information about their investment products, email the team today. Email queries are responded to within 24 hours. Potential clients are also welcome to call or email DCM's offices located in the United States, Germany, and China.