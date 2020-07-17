Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2020 --Poplar Avenue Location Opens to Meet Overwhelming Demand, Offer More Opportunities for Revolutionary Electrical Muscle Stimulation Workouts



Dubai's residents and expats will soon have twice the opportunity to recharge their fitness routines through groundbreaking electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology, as Get FIt Fitness Revolution opens its second Dubai location today at Binary Tower, Business Bay.



During short, 20-minute sessions customized to each client's abilities and priorities, Get FIt Fitness Revolution workouts activate muscle fibers through whole-body electrical muscle stimulation, or EMS. In each FDA-cleared, ultra-low impact workout, clients perform a series of stretching and flexing exercises while low-voltage electrical impulses reach deep inside the muscles, providing efficient, effective strength training while greatly reducing the risk of injury. Suitable for adults of all ages and fitness levels, the gentle workout safely increases strength, stability and joint protection.



"The overwhelming interest and demand for Get FIt Fitness Revolution in Dubai has been incredible," said Andrei Palamariu, Personal Trainer. "We're thrilled to expand this innovative fitness concept in Dubai, Abudhabi and Khalifa City."



"Dubai's residents and expats have embraced the experience of Get FIt Fitness Revolution's revolutionary EMS fitness concept," said aid Andrei Palamariu, Personal Trainer at Get FIt Fitness Revolution UAE. "They understand the value of this groundbreaking workout that builds muscle, joint strength and flexibility, and delivers hours of results in a quick, ultra-low impact session. Get FIt Fitness Revolution is truly the workout of the future, and it really suits the needs of a busy, forward-thinking city like Dubai."



The Dubai Get FIt Fitness Revolution studios are the third and fourth in UAE respectively, joining studios in Abu Dhabi and Khalifa City.



About Get FIt Fitness

Get FIt Fitness Revolution is a groundbreaking exercise program that uses electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology to deliver an incredibly effective, highly efficient workout in 20 minutes that yields the results of a six-hour traditional gym workout. The first FDA-cleared, whole-body EMS system in the UAE, Get FIt Fitness Revolution's ultra-low impact workout is gentle on joints, muscles and tendons, and each session is personally tailored for adults of all ages and fitness levels. To learn more and schedule your free first session, visit Get FIt Fitness getfitems.com.



Contact:

Andrei Palamariu

Get FIt Fitness Revolution

Binary Tower, Business Bay

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 52 232 1484

marketing@getfitems.com