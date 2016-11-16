Dublin Veterinary Hospital Helps Save the Lives of Two Dogs Rescued from an Apartment Fire

Dublin, Republic of Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital based at Clonsilla Road, Coolmine, Dublin has been credited for their dedication in helping save the lives of two dogs that suffered smoke inhalation after an apartment fire. Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital, which has become one of the most recommended pet health services in Dublin went above and beyond the normal services provided by veterinary hospitals when two dogs were rushed into their surgery on the evening of Halloween.



The fire brigade who rescued the two dogs from an apartment fire took them to the Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital (www.HillcrestVets.ie) as they are open seven days a week including Bank holidays. The team at the veterinary hospital leaped into action and provided emergency treatment to rescue the dogs. It was important the dogs received constant monitoring and support. Due to their apartment being burnt down the vet decided to take them both home and care for them in a home environment to make them feel at ease and reduce their stress after the shocking ordeal.



Vet, Fiona O'Leary from Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital said: "We took them both home overnight as their home had burnt down and they needed constant monitoring and support. This is not something we usually do, but in these extreme circumstances, extreme measures are necessary which we were very happy to do this"



The owners of the dogs have credited the staff at Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital for their professional services and have said they went above and beyond. Even though they suffered the loss of their apartment, the owner's main concern were for their dogs and said they were so grateful to the staff at Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital for treating their pets as if they were their own.



When asked how the dogs are doing now a spokesman explained that one week on from the fire, the dogs are doing well and they appear to be recovering from their ordeal. "The staff at Hillcrest feel very proud to have helped such brave dogs and their caring owners."



The staff at Hillcrest are well known for their caring attitude towards their patients and their owners. The dedicated team believes in treating each pet as if they were their own and think nothing of going above and beyond the services that other veterinary hospitals provide.



Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital is known for their emergency veterinary service in Dublin for the good work they provide. To learn more about Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital and the services they offer and why they have become one of the most recommended health services for pets, please visit www.HillcrestVets.ie or call (01) 821 3189.



