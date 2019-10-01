DUCA Teams with ASAPP to Deliver Best-in-Class Digital Onboarding Experiences to Its Members

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2019 --DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd., (DUCA) one of the fastest growing credit unions in Canada, has selected ASAPP as its preferred partner for in-branch and digital account origination. The ASAPP OXP omnichannel experience platform will allow both prospective and existing Members to open retail and business accounts, including the selection of multiple products in a complete, end-to-end online process, from any device.



Doug Conick, DUCA's President and CEO, cites Member experience as the key factor in the decision process: "Having an omnichannel onboarding tool that allows us to create a seamless experience for our Members is a key part of our service delivery strategy." He added, "We understand the importance of providing our Members with choices on when, where and how they want to do their banking. With services such as online and mobile banking, our Member Connect Call Centre and now ASAPP, we're able to provide the anywhere, anytime, any device access Members have come to expect."



DUCA also anticipates a significant benefit from increased back office efficiency thanks to a streamlined, paperless approach to application management and full integration with the Fiserv DNA core banking system currently being implemented. "By leveraging the tools available in ASAPP, our branch teams will be able to spend more time focusing on activities that have a greater impact on our Members' financial health," added Vinay Venugopal, SVP, Information Technology at DUCA.



JR Pierman, ASAPP's President and CEO, is excited about the partnership and how the visions of the two organizations align. "DUCA is forward-thinking and is never satisfied with the status quo. They are always looking to push the envelope in search of a better Member experience. ASAPP shares these philosophies — always looking for solutions to help us serve the changing needs of our Client-Partners." He added, "DUCA has been an important Client-Partner of our parent company, Lucidia, for the past 6 years, helping us establish our roots in the account origination space in late 2013. We are proud to be an important part of this next step in DUCA's digital evolution."



About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. ASAPP delivers Customer Experience Software, Software Support and Digital Agency Services to provide best-in-class member experiences that help our Client-Partners achieve greater ROI. For more information https://www.asappbanking.com/">click here.



About DUCA Financial Services Credit Union

DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch Credit Union in Toronto to branches across the GTA and Central Ontario with over 70,000 Members. DUCA provides comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses through an innovative Co-Operative Banking model. With no-fee banking, attractive mortgage and lending rates, a Profit Sharing program that rewards Members, and a commitment to communities, DUCA is an excellent alternative to traditional banking institutions. For more information https://www.duca.com/">click here.