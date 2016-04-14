Duchess of Cambridge Covers Up in £50 Dress from High Street Store to Visit Street Children in New Delhi

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Following a slightly embarrassing "Marilyn" moment yesterday, when her £1,700 Emilia Wickstead dress flapped up in the breeze as the couple visited the tomb of the unknown soldier, the Duchess stepped out in something a little less formal for her meet and greet today.



Wearing an Indian-inspired maxi dress by Manchester-based, self-proclaimed fast fashion label Glamorous, she looked cool and relaxed despite the heat. The dress was actually on sale earlier this year, but has now gone back online following the renewed interest from the royal outing.



Katherine Peacock, CEO of Model Agency (http://www.modelagency.uk.com/) based in Wandsworth, London is more than aware of just how much influence the Duchess of Cambridge has on our taste in fashion as a nation. "As a model agency who operates on a global scale, but is based in London, we know just how much the UK and the rest of the world adores her" she says. "If she wears something mainstream, you can guarantee it sells out, sharpish"



Peacock continues by adding "Part of her allure is that she is not only beautiful and graceful, she is also a mum of two young children, a wife and a supportive partner. She may be tall and thin, but many of the clothes she wears appeal to women of all shapes and sizes. As a very successful model agency that provides models for everything from Designer catwalk shows to High Street fashion stores we see just how much influence she has over us all. Her decision to wear a modest £50.00 dress will mean business will be booming for that particular label.



Later in the day the Duchess was ready to meet the Indian Prime Minster wearing a stunning customized sea green lace dress by her favorite designer, Temperley London. "She looked like a million dollars in that dress" said Peacock, "but the truth is, she looked just as good in the £50 dress. She is a royal fashion inspiration for our times"



