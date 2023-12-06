Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2023 --It's likely that everyone has been tempted at some point to use duct tape to seal up a package or two just because it was handy. What is quickly found out, however, is that duct tape is a very poor substitute for packing tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply. There are several different types of their custom tape that are for specific applications, such as their hi-tack freezer tape, custom PVC tape, and other options. Duct tape doesn't have the same properties as custom packing tape, so don't use an inferior product to seal packages.



Think about the stresses that are exerted on boxes that are sealed and transported, whether that is by a delivery service or even on large trucks where boxes are palletized, custom packing tape is designed to hold these boxes closed in all of these situations. Much of this comes down to the adhesive that is used on duct tape which doesn't bond that well with cardboard surfaces, unlike custom polypropylene tape and other varieties of custom tape.



Not only is the adhesive weak on duct tape when it comes to sealing packages, but the temperature swings that it must endure in many cases also make it inadequate for packaging. The custom paper tape, polypropylene tape, and other packaging tapes stick and bind with the boxes and hold in nearly any temperatures. This ensures that packages won't open at the wrong time and the contents won't get damaged.



If there are nice, controlled conditions indoors, that is a good place to use duct tape. However, in many cases the packages will have to deal with outdoor conditions, including things like direct sunlight, variations in humidity and moisture, as well as changes in temperatures including high temperatures in the back of a delivery truck. Because of these conditions, duct tape will usually fail in short order as the adhesive used on duct tape isn't designed to handle these conditions. Their custom packing tape will handle these conditions with flying colors.



Don't take chances with an inferior kind of tape, including duct tape. The custom PVC tape, polypropylene tape, and other varieties of packaging tape are designed to handle the elements while securely keeping your packages closed. Contact the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply today to get more details and to start an order of custom printed packaging tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.