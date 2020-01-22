Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2020 --New Jersey businesses are turning to Document Solutions for copier leases in place of purchasing. Due to the many added benefits of leasing over buying, copier leases have become a popular option in the modern workplace.



Nearly every business needs a copier or a printer to function properly. If copiers experience issues it can stunt productivity or bring it to a halt altogether. But copiers can be a costly expense that can even put small businesses in debt. More and more business owners choose copier leases due to their added benefits.



Copier leases are a more attractive option for business owners due to their low cost. Leasing a copier means having a fixed, affordable, monthly payment with no downpayment needed. This can help businesses both big and small save their capital to invest in more vital pieces of office equipment and other important business endeavors.



Businesses choose copier leases for their more frequent upgrades. Investing in a copier means investing in a level of technology that is likely to become outdated quickly. Copier leases give businesses to option to upgrade their copier leases more frequently to get the most recent and up-to-date technology in copier innovations.



In addition to financial and technological advantages, copier leases come with tax advantages. As a pretax expense, you can deduct lease payments each time they are made, making the deduction process of the full price of copiers quicker.



Copier leases have become a popular option amongst businesses in New Jersey and throughout the USA. Document Solutions help businesses procure affordable copier leases that are technologically advanced and efficient.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions has over 20 years of experience supplying quality office equipment and services to businesses in New Jersey and the surrounding areas. With a wide range of products that can increase the productivity of the workplace, Document Solutions offers the most desirable and sought after office technologies to enhance businesses. Staying current on the latest technological innovations, Document Solutions has developed with the times to provide office equipment that brings innovation, convenience, and creativity to the New Jersey workplace. To learn more about Document Solutions' copier leases and other products and services visit www.dsbls.com.