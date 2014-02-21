Attorney Steven Rodemer Named "Top 40 Under 40" in Colorado by the National Trial Lawyers

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2014 --Attorney Steven Rodemer was named as one of the Top 40 Attorneys Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers for the third straight year, having received this honor in 2012, 2013, and now 2014. Membership in The National Trial Lawyers is limited to the top 40 attorneys under 40 in each state practicing as civil plaintiff and criminal defense lawyers. Members of The National Trial Lawyers are encouraged to nominate their peers for membership. Prospective members are carefully screened before being invited to join. The criteria for membership include:



Reputation among peers, the judiciary and the public

Achievements, settlements and verdicts as a trial lawyer

Board certification as a trial lawyer

Nominations from leading trial lawyers, current members and Executive Committee members

Leadership and membership in other national and state trial lawyer organizations

Rankings and ratings by leading national evaluation organizations



Mr. Rodemer’s profile can be viewed here.



About Steven Rodemer

Steven Rodemer is a criminal defense attorney in Colorado Springs at The Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC. Steve has been named for three years as on of the “Top 40 Attorneys Under 40” by the National Trial Lawyers, a “Top 100” DUI Attorney by the National Advocacy for DUI Defense and was named as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers in 2014.



