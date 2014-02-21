Attorney Steven Rodemer Named "Top 40 Under 40" in Colorado by the National Trial Lawyers

The National Trial Lawyers has named Steven Rodemer as a Top 40 Attorney Under 40 for the third straight year.
Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2014 --Attorney Steven Rodemer was named as one of the Top 40 Attorneys Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers for the third straight year, having received this honor in 2012, 2013, and now 2014. Membership in The National Trial Lawyers is limited to the top 40 attorneys under 40 in each state practicing as civil plaintiff and criminal defense lawyers. Members of The National Trial Lawyers are encouraged to nominate their peers for membership. Prospective members are carefully screened before being invited to join. The criteria for membership include:
Reputation among peers, the judiciary and the public
Achievements, settlements and verdicts as a trial lawyer
Board certification as a trial lawyer
Nominations from leading trial lawyers, current members and Executive Committee members
Leadership and membership in other national and state trial lawyer organizations
Rankings and ratings by leading national evaluation organizations
Mr. Rodemer’s profile can be viewed here.
About Steven Rodemer
Steven Rodemer is a criminal defense attorney in Colorado Springs at The Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC. Steve has been named for three years as on of the “Top 40 Attorneys Under 40” by the National Trial Lawyers, a “Top 100” DUI Attorney by the National Advocacy for DUI Defense and was named as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers in 2014.
Steve can be reached at:
Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC
90 South Cascade Avenue
Suite 1420
Colorado Springs, CO 80903 www.coloradospringscriminaldefense.net
719-635-7886
http://www.coloradospringscriminaldefense.net