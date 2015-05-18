Dukbill Accounting Software Management System Offered to Business Owners Free for Life

Perth, Western Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2015 --With an eye on emerging trends in accounting software, a startup company is about to change the way Australian businesses approach an invoice. Already having done extensive market research, Dukbill readies themselves for their launch by asking for a little help from their 'friends'. The simple accounting software program offers free lifetime access to whomever will provide feedback. Yes, that's free access for life for a system that monitors cashflow easily. Staying with the winning edge research provides, business owners who frequently use the invoicing software in its beta stage will win. They'll never have to pay a fee for the management of quotes, invoices or cash receivables again.



The product of three years of research on what hundreds of thousands of businesses all need, Dukbill addresses bookkeeping concerns regardless of a company's size. Nathan Kerr, founder of Dukbill said of the digital accounting company's sound approach, "To work out solutions we researched common pain points within businesses across all sections of the marketplace. Our resolutions have no impact on the business owner other than timely payments on invoices they've created using our system."



Simple accounting at its finest, Dukbill's invoice software helps manage time and cashflow. With secure cloud access that syncs across all devices the Dukbill bookkeeping system works while on the go. Business owners can use the accounting software to invoice, track payments, send overdue reminders and accept payments immediately. Without the need for a company to have a merchant account, their customers can pay by either card or bank transfer. A 2.2% + .20c payment processing fee applies only when a customer uses a credit card for payment.



Kerr adds, "We'll only be in touch occasionally to ask for suggestions on how we can improve the invoicing software. It's a win/win and business owners can have pride in knowing they helped develop Dukbill."



For more information visit https://www.dukbill.com.au/



About Dukbill

Dukbill is a startup company based in Perth, Australia that provides business owners with simple accounting solutions. The company has created bookkeeping software that addresses quotes, invoices and payments. The Dukbill site, now in beta stages, asks business owners for feedback for their new "lite" accounting software prior to its launch.



Contact:

Nathan Kerr

Founder

hello@dukbill.com.au

1300 360 674



Website:

https://www.dukbill.com.au/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/dukbill

https://twitter.com/dukbill

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dukbill