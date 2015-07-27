Perth, Western Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2015 --So what does the co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak, quick invoices, and tracked revenue all have in common? The newly launched mobile accounting management tool, Dukbill. The result of three exhaustive years of product research, the simple accounting software will redefine how small business owners do business. Now from any device, mobile or otherwise, they can manage clients, quotes, invoices and expenses all from one dashboard. Making them one click away from getting paid.



So here goes the accounting management system's must-have benefits. Users can keep all essential client information in one safe accessible spot. They can view and send unlimited quotes with one click. Unlimited invoices can be created the same way. From an intuitive dashboard progress can be tracked and automatic reminders set up. Dukbill will even let users add expenses. They just type in receipts and track expenses vs. income without any navigation. It's all in one spot. Further, the small business accounting software creates a summary on its comprehensive dashboard. There users can keep tabs on what income is in the pipeline. They can also see monthly sales, expenses, and invoices either paid, unpaid or overdue.



Nathan Kerr, founder of Dukbill said of the bookkeeping tool, "We've spent a lot of time with some of the best technical people in the world to develop Dukbill. We've researched over 1,000 businesses and their practices are all the same. Business owners spend far too much time creating and tracking invoices. Dukbill solves the issue completely."



Dukbill helps small business owners "duk" high fees for lesser accounting tools. For only $8 a month and a 2.2% + .20c payment processing fee applicable only when a customer uses a credit card for payment, members can make use of all Dukbill's benefits.



About Dukbill

Dukbill is a startup company based in Perth, Australia that provides small business owners, freelancers, and trades people with simple accounting solutions. The company has created bookkeeping software that addresses quotes, invoices and payments with an easily navigated dashboard.



