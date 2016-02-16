Duke Bailey Partners with Minnesota Vikings' Offensive Lineman Phil Loadholt

Dover, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --The team at Duke Bailey is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Minnesota Vikings' offensive lineman Phil Loadholt.



Loadholt said, "I'm excited to be joining the Duke Bailey family, as I have been wearing them for awhile before the release, and it just felt like it was meant to be."



Duke Bailey, a luxury men's underwear line that launched in February 2016, has sold out its premium men's undergarments on Amazon. According to Loadholt, "I wear Duke Bailey because I have to do various activities throughout the day, and I need an underwear that feels comfortable for my active lifestyle, as well as something that provides superior comfort and support when I workout. It's really an all purpose underwear."



According to a Duke Bailey representative, "We have been working with Phil for awhile, and we have seen how hard he works in the gym, and the feedback he has provided us has been crucial in our development for a superior fit during all activities, so it only felt right that he joined the Duke Bailey family."



Duke Bailey's men's underwear are designed in London and deliver the ultimate in comfort and softness. Odor resistant and moisture absorbent, the newly released boxer briefs from Duke Baileys are comprised of environmentally friendly and ultra-soft bamboo cotton. Designed to sculpt to the body, Duke Baileys offer a tailor-fitted feel that doesn't obstruct or hinder movement. "Greatness begins from within, and now that added confidence you have been looking for has a name. Designed to put the best you forward, so go forward to greatness," said the Duke Bailey team.



Duke Bailey is pleased to announce their partnership with Loadholt as their brand launches. More information can be found at www.weardukebailey.com.



About Duke Bailey

Duke Bailey men's underwear offers a luxury, form-fitting line of undergarments that offer the comfort, protection, and support that men need for all their day-to-day activities.