Dulac Launches Crowdsourced Fashion Platform to Deliver Premium Menswear

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2014 --Dulac (http://www.dulacstudio.com), a fashion label based in New York City, is using crowdsourcing to bring premium denim products to customers. Using crowdsourcing means the products are manufactured only when a sufficient large number of customers order the products online.



"Our approach is innovative because we have no inventory to manage," said Dulac co-founder and creative director Lulu Klein Dulac. "No distributors or retailers are taking a cut. That's how we can deliver premium jeans at wholesale prices."



After stalling in the wake of the global economic crisis, the premium denim market has experienced significant growth in consumer demand in the recent years. The revival of selvedge denim, highly prized among denim aficionados, is driving the market forward.



"To use crowdsourcing to its full potential, we had to reject long-established practices," Dulac said. "Instead of launching collections a few times per year, fresh products are introduced every week for a few days. This enables us to produce what our customers want and just a few extra pairs to facilitate exchange."



According to company founder Francis Cornut, Dulac's high tech approach to marketing and inventory management is not something a traditional fashion company could take on.



"The big fashion labels design something nine months in advance and their production team supplies it six months in advance," Cornut said. "It takes Dulac between four and six weeks to produce the items and ship them to customers.



Dulac focuses on denim jeans as its core product. The company has developed a line of shirts, which will be introduced in January 2015.



"Crowdsourcing is the next logical step in the evolution of the fashion industry," Cornut said. "Our ability to perfectly match demand with supply and ultimately deliver our products directly to customers at wholesale price gives us a definite edge over other retailers."



