Dumpster Rental Company and LEED Pioneer EnviroSolutions, Inc. Leads East Coast in Construction Waste Management

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --In 2000, the U.S. Green Building Council developed Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) as an attempt to encourage builders to more consciously use sustainable construction practices. A number of contractors and waste management companies have since strived to meet LEED standards every year. EnviroSolutions, Inc. is a LEED certified waste management group and a leader in sustainable construction waste management. As a leader in green waste management practices, EnviroSolutions, Inc. seeks to blaze a path for other companies to follow, providing them with examples of sustainable methods.



Before starting demolition or construction projects, EnviroSolutions, Inc. meets with builders and construction project managers to determine the project’s LEED goals. After examining the specifics of the project and considering all of the applicable LEED requirements, EnviroSolutions, Inc. works with builders to develop a plan. The resulting waste management plan must both maximize sustainable practices and fulfill all LEED criteria for the company to earn its LEED certification. EnviroSolutions, Inc. implements this plan for the company and takes care of planning the infrastructure details and training workers to follow the plan.



With EnviroSolutions, Inc. to guide companies through the LEED certification process, they are able to achieve LEED status without expending too much effort, and without making any mistakes on the first attempt. “We supply our partner companies with the documentation and monthly reports of their progress and waste management success, which is a big help to them in successfully achieving their LEED certification,” says an EnviroSolutions, Inc. representative.



In addition to leading other companies to LEED success, EnviroSolutions, Inc. also offers dumpster rentals, roll-off containers, compactors, recycling bins, and tote bags for collecting or storing recyclables and waste. Collecting construction waste for recycling and disposal purposes is one of the most effective ways EnviroSolutions, Inc. helps companies attain LEED status.



For over a decade, EnviroSolutions, Inc. has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions, Inc. provides complete waste service to the regions they serve, including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services.



