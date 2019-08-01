Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2019 --Selective Hauling is proud to be a leading provider of construction and demolition waste management services. They have recently taken several important steps to help their clients understand the process of LEED recycling and waste management. These steps include LEED training, clearly explaining the LEED guidelines, and helping to create an appropriate waste management plan for the project. Selective Hauling offers LEED roll-off services as well as LEED dump truck services.



According to the LEED guidelines, a project pursuing LEED v4 BD+C: New Construction can earn either one or two points from construction and demolition waste management, including LEED dumpster service and LEED dump truck service. Calculations can be made by weight or volume.



Under the one-point option, the project needs to divert at least 50% of the total construction and demolition material, and the diversion must include at least three material streams. Under the two-point option, the diversion rate is 75%, with four material streams. It is important to note that those streams must be hauled from the project directly to each of their final destinations in order for it to be count as one material stream, and therefore commingled materials count as only one stream.



"Commingled materials that are processed in the same way (i.e. over the same recycling line) are counted as one "stream" in LEED, even if the processing facility separates the output into multiple materials for recovery after processing." – Guide to LEED Certification: Commercial



The LEED Guide also offers methods to add more material streams:



"Since commingled recycling counts as one stream, projects are encouraged to seek additional material streams through waste prevention and diversion.



Successful projects have implemented the following strategies to count as material streams in LEED:

- Quantify waste prevention design and construction techniques that result in source reduction.

- Stage collection bins onsite to correspond with construction phases and contractor schedules. If one trade is onsite for a defined period that has a recyclable waste stream, consider having a single bin for that type of waste instead of—or in addition to—a commingled bin (examples include a bin for concrete recycling during demolition, or separate bins for drywall, wood framing, or roofing waste during those phases).

- Salvage components from the project renovation and reuse them in the project or for other projects.

- Donate surplus materials.

- Participate in manufacturer take-back programs for products like ceiling tiles or flooring.

- Work with subcontractors and/or finish material suppliers to eliminate or recycle packaging waste and take-back extra materials." – LEED Guide to Certification: Commercial



